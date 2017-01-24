Trump’s EPA pick gets a boost but is still opposed by Senate Democrats

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder Pause

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of mosque to offend Muslims

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

0:51 Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows