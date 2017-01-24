Teacher’s aide faked cancer to get time off for criminal court case, officials say

MESQUITE, Texas – Officials say a Dallas-area teacher’s aide faked having cancer and his time off granted for surgery coincided with a West Virginia court date.
The Dallas Morning News reports administrators Tuesday told students at Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite that Kevin MaBone, 56, does not have cancer and is no longer an employee. He was hired in August.
Records show MaBone in October pleaded guilty to misappropriating government funds from the Charleston Jobs Corps Center.
MaBone accepted $10,000 in donations to help offset medical expenses for prostate cancer and was presented with a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis valued at $5,000 that was donated by a local paint and body shop, according to reports from WFAA News 8.
An administrator became suspicious when MaBone later said the cancer was gone, but he needed a growth removed and the time off.
Principal Leslie Feinglas told News 8 that MaBone called her on Monday and told her he was cured of cancer.
"That was a major red flag," Feinglas said.
WFAA also reported that Feinglas is working with GoFundMe to help reimburse parents and students that donated online.
No publicly listed contact numbers could immediately be located for MaBone, whose scheduled sentencing Tuesday was delayed.
WFAA News 8 contributed to this story.
