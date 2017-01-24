Slippery Mexican drug lord El Chapo’s new US home is called tougher than Guantanamo

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016 Pause

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of mosque to offend Muslims

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

0:32 Jeff Maultsby says proposed North Port stadium won't hurt local businesses

2:24 Emotional Kansas City Royals players speak at vigil for pitcher Yordano Ventura