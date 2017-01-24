National

January 24, 2017 9:03 AM

List of Academy Award nominations

Best Picture

  • “Arrival”
  • “Fences”
  • “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • “Hell or High Water”
  • “La La Land”
  • “Lion”
  • “Manchester by the Sea”
  • “Moonlight”

Director

  • "Arrival," Denis Villeneuve
  • "Hacksaw Ridge," Mel Gibson
  • "La La Land," Damien Chazelle
  • "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Lonergan
  • "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins

Actor

  • Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”;
  • Andrew Garfield, "Hackshaw Ridge";
  • Ryan Gosling, "La La Land";
  • Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic";
  • Denzel Washington, "Fences".

Actress

  • Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
  • Ruth Negga, "Loving"
  • Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
  • Emma Stone, "La La Land"
  • Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”;
  • Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”;
  • Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”;
  • Dev Patel, “Lion”;
  • Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”

Supporting Actress

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomi Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michele Williams, Manchester by the Sea.

Original Screenplay

  • "Hell or High Water," Taylor Sheridan
  • "La La Land," Damien Chazelle
  • "The Lobster," Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Flippou
  • "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Lonergan
  • "20th Century Women," Mike Mills

Adapted Screenplay

  • "Arrival," Eric Heisserer
  • "Fences," August Wilson
  • "Hidden Figures," Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
  • "Lion," Luke Davis
  • "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins (Screenplay), Tarell Alvin McCraney (Story)

Foreign language film

  • “Land of Mine,” Denmark;
  • “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden;
  • “The Salesman,” Iran;
  • “Tanna,” Australia;
  • “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.

Original Song

  • “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,”
  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,”
  • “City of Stars” from ‘'La La Land,”
  • “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,”
  • “How Far I'll Go” from ‘'Moana.”

Original Score

  • Jackie
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Passengers

