Environmental activist walking barefoot across U.S. struck and killed on highway

0:31 New York City woman run over by school bus Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:59 'Rain came through like a hurricane': Georgia residents describe storm experience

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:54 Washington D.C. marchers come home

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:22 Steer sale at Manatee County Fair

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

2:50 Suspected Orlando cop killer makes his first court appearance after arrest