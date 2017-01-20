Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy with Inauguration Day dress

Incoming first lady Melania Trump wore a sky-blue cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck dress by Ralph Lauren, the brand that designed so many Hillary Clinton pantsuits, on Inauguration Day.
“It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment,” the Lauren corporation said in a statement.
Many on social media have compared Melania Trump’s dress to the outfit worn by former first lady Jackie Kennedy when her husband John F. Kennedy took the oath of office in 1960.
Melania Trump nowa Jacklyn Kennedy. :) https://t.co/e4T587SxvX pic.twitter.com/lKeU7uyvCs— Krzysztof Sołtysik (@K_M_Soltysik) January 20, 2017
With her hair in a soft updo and accessorized with long suede gloves and matching stilettos, Mrs. Trump was greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, the latter in a red short-sleeved dress.
First daughter Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, chose Oscar de la Renta, and Hillary Clinton showed up in a white Ralph Lauren pantsuit that harkened back to the one she wore to accept the Democratic nomination for president at her party’s convention in July. Her overcoat matched the ensemble.
Who else made a large fashion statement for Trump’s big day? His senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, in a Gucci military-style wool coat of red, white and blue, with two rows of cat-head buttons and a matching red cloche hat. She described her look as “Trump revolutionary wear.” Others likened it to uniforms worn in “The Nutcracker” ballet.
Kellyanne Conway's gucci trump soldier look is definitely the Aretha Frankline hat of the 2017 inaugural. pic.twitter.com/RkRjuTjkMH— Doug Nevin (@dougnevin) January 20, 2017
The coat Kellyanne Conway is wearing is $3,600 Gucci https://t.co/ctqFutiO7I pic.twitter.com/j59TB2j0SP— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 20, 2017
Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6— Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017
Melania Trump wore a dress by Lebanese born designer Reem Acra to Thursday’s pre-inauguration balls.
Melania Trump's dress during yesterday's concert was designed by Lebanese born designer Reem Acra pic.twitter.com/8KNROxnAmc— Joseph Khoury (@JosephKhoury) January 20, 2017
The forecast called for rain in Washington, D.C., during the inauguration, but President-elect Donald Trump was not concerned. He cracked a few jokes about the possible rain Thursday night.
“It may rain. It may not rain. It doesn’t matter. I mean the truth is, if it really pours, that’s okay, because people will realize it’s my real hair,” Trump said. “It might be a mess, but they’re going to see that it’s my real hair.”
