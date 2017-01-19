Once stabbed 32 times by a jealous ex-boyfriend, she’s marrying the man who saved her

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case Pause

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

2:50 Suspected Orlando cop killer makes his first court appearance after arrest

1:59 Third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Feb. 4

0:52 'I'm going to be on the news tonight?'