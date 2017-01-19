Teen figured out she was kidnapped as infant – and might be living with abductor

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide Pause

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:57 Florida killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

3:26 The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum starts classes

1:21 Steer showmanship showcases exhibitor skills

2:04 Cuban’s fear turns to hope

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?