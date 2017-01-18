Hollywood filmmakers are under fire after video seems to show animal abuse on set

“A Dog’s Purpose,” a new film slated for a Jan. 27 release, has been marketed as a heartwarming story about the deep bonds between humans and their dogs. The movie has even inspired some who saw the trailers to host fundraisers for animal shelters.
But now the film is facing calls for a boycott after a video surfaced showing one of the dogs used in the movie being forced to enter choppy water despite being visibly frightened, then struggling to stay afloat as cameras rolled.
TMZ, which first published the video, reports that a representative from American Humane Organization, the organization that oversees film productions in the U.S. to ensure animal safety, was present while the events shown in the video took place. That representative has now been placed on administrative leave, per the Associated Press.
In a statement to TMZ, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the studios that produced the movies, said they were investigating the incident. TMZ also reports that the project’s director, Lasse Hallström, was present when the video was recorded.
PETA immediately condemned the video and called for a boycott of the movie.
“"New footage shows a terrified dog who is forced into churning water on set," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement to USA Today. "At one point, a dog who is in danger of drowning has to be rescued."
PETA also published a video contrasting the footage of the video with the finished footage in the film’s trailer, which seems to show the animal diving into the water to save a drowning child.
Footage from @TMZ shows terrified dog seemingly forced into rushing water on #ADogsPurpose set. RT to show everyone why they should boycott! pic.twitter.com/is2ug0t3Aq— PETA (@peta) January 18, 2017
Actor Josh Gad, who voices the dog in the film, issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday evening, saying he has also reached out to “the production team and the studio to ask for an explanation of these disturbing images.”
Gad also said he was never actually present while the movie was being filmed.
The incident revealed by TMZ allegedly took place in November 2015.
