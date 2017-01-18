Trump-Putin bromance is the buzz for South Florida’s Russians

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled Pause

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

2:33 When homes associations go bad

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide