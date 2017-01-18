Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, speaker of the house, astronaut to walk in space, chess grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.
Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that 'You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way.'
Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla. made a major announcement on Friday that they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and healthy in Walterboro, S.C., after she was kidnapped as a newborn 18 years ago. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a press conference that it was recent tips, including Kamiyah’s own suspicions, that led authorities to her, where a DNA matched was made.
A motorbike stolen from a North End home in Tacoma, Washington has special meaning for its owner. It was a Christmas gift from a now deceased dad to his son. For 15-year-old Nick Menza, the bike was one of the last gifts his father — also named Nick Menza — gave to him.
Nick Stafford paid a sales tax at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lebanon, Va. with nearly 300,000 pennies as a form of protest. Eventually, the DMV's coin counting machine started to jam, and employees had to count the unrolled pennies by hand.
Police say a 13-year-old girl was injured after a man suffered a medical emergency and became unconscious behind the wheel of his car, speeding into her while she stood on a Brooklyn, N.Y. sidewalk. The schoolgirl amazingly survived this impact suffering only a fractured leg.
Vulture populations in the southeastern United States have increased in recent years, so wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at MacDill Air Force Base and the National Wildlife Research Center in Florida are tagging and tracking vulture patterns to help ensure they don't cross paths with aircraft. Hundreds of birds have been tagged and tracked to help minimize the likelihood of accidents around airports.
Polar bear Nora, Samudra the Asian elephant, harbor seals and sea otters romp around in the snow at the Oregon Zoo in Portland. The zoo was closed after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the region.