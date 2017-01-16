Trump says German automakers will pay tariff on cars built outside U.S.

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

2:19 Circus fans at the Ringling Circus Museum in Sarasota reflect on dramatic news

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

1:23 FFA student's pig dies right before fair

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

0:03 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:57 Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship