How spitting flies can mislead investigators trying to solve a murder

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

2:19 Circus fans at the Ringling Circus Museum in Sarasota reflect on dramatic news

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

0:03 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:57 Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food

7:26 Black in Obama's White House

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase