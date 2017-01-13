Teen’s beating was broadcast live and now donations are pouring in to support him

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

1:58 Air Force and USDA researching vultures, helping them to stay away from aircraft

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

0:18 Teen hit by cab after driver suffers heart attack

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling