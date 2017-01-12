She and her four kids built their dream home — by watching YouTube videos

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:03 Manatee alumnus Thor Miller pursuing NFL dream

0:36 Golf tip: Hitting accurate iron shots

2:50 Bradenton officials react to deadly pedestrian report

1:21 Manatee County opens Building and Development Services annex north of river

1:07 Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Miami Beach

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students