House opens door for transfer of federal lands: Will Trump play ball?

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

2:50 Bradenton officials react to deadly pedestrian report

1:07 Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Miami Beach

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:21 Manatee County opens Building and Development Services annex north of river

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

0:30 Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough

1:00 Former police chief honors former Sheriff Brad Steube with rap video