Gun to her head, young girl refuses to hand over McNuggets to 12-year-old classmate

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:07 Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Miami Beach

2:50 Bradenton officials react to deadly pedestrian report

1:21 Manatee County opens Building and Development Services annex north of river

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship

0:36 Golf tip: Hitting accurate iron shots