Air Force and USDA researching vultures, helping them to stay away from aircraft

Vulture populations in the southeastern United States have increased in recent years, so wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at MacDill Air Force Base and the National Wildlife Research Center in Florida are tagging and tracking vulture patterns to help ensure they don't cross paths with aircraft. Hundreds of birds have been tagged and tracked to help minimize the likelihood of accidents around airports.
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Tipton, 6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

National

Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felonies and will pay $4.3 billion in a deal reached with the U.S. government following emissions cheating and a scheme to cover it up. Six high-level VW employees were also indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud, wire fraud and violation of the Clean Air Act. The company will now receive three years probation with an independent monitor overseeing their compliance and control measures.

National

How potholes are formed

In the winter, potholes are a constant challenge for drivers. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather.

National

Charleston church shooting victim's brother says God will judge Dylann Roof

"This is a very hollow victory because my sister is still gone," said Melvin Graham, brother of Cynthia Hurd, who died in the racially-motivated attack tha also killed eight others. "I wished that this verdict could have brought her back but it can't." Shooter Dylann Roof was sentenced to death on Tuesday, and Graham shared he believes the gunman is now in "God's hands."

National

Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

National

A peephole camera picks up drug activity in apartment hallway

A video camera installed in a peephole picked up hours of drug activity in the hallway of a South Bronx apartment building. The South Bronx, just across the Harlem River from Manhattan and once shorthand for urban dysfunction, still suffers violence at levels long ago slashed in many other parts of New York City. And yet the city’s efforts to fight it remain splintered, underfunded and burdened by scandal.

Nation & World Videos