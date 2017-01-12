National
Air Force and USDA researching vultures, helping them to stay away from aircraft
Vulture populations in the southeastern United States have increased in recent years, so wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at MacDill Air Force Base and the National Wildlife Research Center in Florida are tagging and tracking vulture patterns to help ensure they don't cross paths with aircraft. Hundreds of birds have been tagged and tracked to help minimize the likelihood of accidents around airports.U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Tipton, 6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs