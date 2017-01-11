Company recalls boots when customer finds swastikas on the soles

1:35 Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms Pause

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

1:30 Angelina "Angel" Colonneso sworn in as Manatee County Clerk of Court

2:50 Bradenton officials react to deadly pedestrian report

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students