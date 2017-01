Charleston church shooting victim's brother says God will judge Dylann Roof

"This is a very hollow victory because my sister is still gone," said Melvin Graham, brother of Cynthia Hurd, who died in the racially-motivated attack tha also killed eight others. "I wished that this verdict could have brought her back but it can't." Shooter Dylann Roof was sentenced to death on Tuesday, and Graham shared he believes the gunman is now in "God's hands."