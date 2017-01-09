Trump not only president upset with Meryl Streep. UFC’s Dana White’s not happy either.

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store

1:47 Some fans have to put a price on their love for Clemson

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

0:34 Orlando Police officer shot and killed during search for homicide suspect

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students