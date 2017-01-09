Miami immigration guru among many leaving Obama administration for private sector

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store Pause

0:57 Hurricane Hermine causes rising water, rough surf along Anna Maria beaches

0:34 Orlando Police officer shot and killed during search for homicide suspect

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

1:46 This breast pump is wearable and discrete, says maker Willow

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:29 Idaho barn collapses under heavy snow