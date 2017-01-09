You used to be able to drive through this giant tree. But a big storm took it down.

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter northern California Pause

1:24 Inmates hospitalized after brawl at maximum security jail

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

0:34 Orlando Police officer shot and killed during search for homicide suspect

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines