Inmates hospitalized after brawl at maximum security jail

Surveillance video shows a fight at a Chicago jail where 5 inmates were stabbed and taken to the hospital.
Cook County Sheriff's Department

Woman saves neighbor's 80-pound mastiff in Christmas day fire

Kathleen Peters Talks about saving her neighbor's dog from a Christmas morning fire at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park in Burton. “I don’t know how I did it. I think it was adrenaline that allowed me to pick him up,” Peters said about how she was able to lift and carry the more than 80-pound American Bandogge Mastiff.

