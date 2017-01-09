Inmates hospitalized after brawl at maximum security jail

Above average temperatures are expected this winter in the southern part of the United States, the Rockies and Hawaii as well as western and northern Alaska and northern New England. But some areas will see below average temperatures.
Kathleen Peters Talks about saving her neighbor's dog from a Christmas morning fire at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park in Burton. “I don’t know how I did it. I think it was adrenaline that allowed me to pick him up,” Peters said about how she was able to lift and carry the more than 80-pound American Bandogge Mastiff.
Emotional mother and eldest daughter speak on the evening they were released from jail. Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters' arrest was caught on video after they called the Fort Worth police on Wednesday to report a man assaulted her 7-year-old son.
Jacqueline Craig called the Fort Worth police to report a man assaulted her 7-year-old son and was arrested by the police, as seen on a video captured of the event. She will be represented by Merritt and Crockett Law Offices.