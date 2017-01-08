7 people arrested while feeding the homeless — because they didn’t pay for a permit

0:48 Lakewood Ranch boys basketball fends off Charlotte in Battle at the Beach Pause

1:20 Cold Front Shrinks Crowds at Thunder by the Bay Festival

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

1:27 Bradenton-based Woodruff and Sons construction company celebrates founder and 70 years of business

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students