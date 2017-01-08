Woman says Chipotle owes her $2.2 billion for the unauthorized use of her photo

0:48 Lakewood Ranch boys basketball fends off Charlotte in Battle at the Beach Pause

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:20 Cold Front Shrinks Crowds at Thunder by the Bay Festival

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:27 Bradenton-based Woodruff and Sons construction company celebrates founder and 70 years of business