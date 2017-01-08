AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump defends Russia outreach amid US intel criticism
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials are convinced that Russia meddled in the presidential race. But that hasn't changed President-elect Donald Trump's call for warmer relations with Moscow.
Trump declared in a series of tweets on Saturday that "only 'stupid' people or fools" would come to a different conclusion.
"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing," he stated from Trump Tower, adding: "We have enough problems without yet another one."
American intelligence officials on Friday briefed the president-elect on their conclusions that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 election in order to help him win the White House. An unclassified version of the report explicitly tied Russian President Vladimir Putin to election meddling and said that Moscow had a "clear preference" for Trump in his race against Hillary Clinton.
Trump has repeatedly sought to downplay the allegations, alarming some who see a pattern of skepticism directed at U.S. intelligence agencies and a willingness to embrace Putin.
US seeks death penalty in Florida airport shooting case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — While investigators try to figure out the motive of an Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida, the suspected gunman was charged and could face the death penalty if convicted.
Esteban Santiago, 26, was charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death — which carries a maximum punishment of execution — and weapons charges.
Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said. Authorities don't know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.
"Today's charges represent the gravity of the situation and reflect the commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel to continually protect the community and prosecute those who target our residents and visitors," U.S Attorney Wifredo Ferrer said.
Authorities said during a news conference that they had interviewed roughly 175 people, including a lengthy interrogation with a cooperative Santiago, who is a former National Guard soldier from Alaska. Flights had resumed at the Fort Lauderdale airport after the bloodshed, though the terminal where the shooting happened remained closed.
Even with increased airport security vulnerabilities remain
ATLANTA (AP) — In a post-9/11 world, American airports have taken all sorts of steps to keep travelers safe. But significant vulnerabilities remain.
The attack that killed five people Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport raised concerns about how to further protect travelers and what place firearms have in U.S. airports.
Authorities say Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago flew in from Alaska, retrieved a handgun from his checked luggage, went to a bathroom to load it and then returned to the baggage claim area to open fire.
"There's no question we need to review not only the question of whether people should be able to travel with their firearms even if they're in checked baggage, but I think we need to take a hard look at the security around baggage claim areas, and not just leave it at that," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, whose district includes the airport.
Transportation security and law enforcement experts say the baggage claim area remains one of the most vulnerable parts of the airport. Security is lighter and large numbers of people move in and out quickly.
Winter storm coats parts of South, heads toward New England
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A winter storm that left a glaze of ice and snow across portions of the South and is being blamed for at least three deaths has turned its attention to New England, where travel conditions have already become treacherous and a chain-reaction accident on a Connecticut road involved nearly two dozen cars.
Before the storm churned north along the Atlantic coast, it left icy conditions in Alabama and Mississippi, where a former governor was hospitalized after he slipped and fell on his icy driveway. At least seven locations in North Carolina reported 10 inches of snow as the storm entered the state on Saturday, and blizzard conditions occurred in southeast Virginia.
The three deaths related to the storm occurred in Virginia, Georgia and Kentucky, and officials said they were the result of cars traveling on roads made slick by ice. Other traffic deaths are being investigated to determine if weather played a factor.
North Carolina power outages peaked around 25,000, according to Gov. Roy Cooper, but power company figures indicate the number had dropped to several thousand by late Saturday.
Forecasters in New England were expecting up to a foot of snow in Boston, but Cape Cod and other parts of the south Massachusetts coast were in line for up to 2 feet of wind-driven snow and police implored residents to stay home and off the roads.
Trump celeb crew awaits his turn in spotlight, and their own
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fabio, the golden-haired model who graced the cover of hundreds of romance novels, was wrapping up Thanksgiving dinner at Donald Trump's South Florida club when the president-elect began making the rounds to greet his guests.
Fabio — he goes by his first name only — said he hit it off with the newly elected Republican, who asked the brawny model how he stays in shape. On a second visit to the Mar-a-Lago club around New Year's, Fabio huddled with incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer and offered his assistance on veterans' issues.
"I want to help," said Fabio, who plans to be in Washington for Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.
Fabio's embrace of Trump puts him in an exclusive and eclectic club: celebrities who not only support the president-elect, but are willing to do so publicly. The entertainment industry's liberal bent, combined with election-season outrage over Trump's controversial comments on women and minorities, left Trump persona non grata with many A-listers, particularly those who have rolled in President Barack Obama's circles.
While most modern presidents have had a celebrity clique, Obama's crowd has been especially glitzy. Beyoncé performed at both of his inaugurations. Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend hobnobbed at his 55th birthday party. A slew of famous faces attended the president and first lady Michelle Obama's farewell bash Friday night at the White House, with some sharing social media posts about partying with the Obamas well into the morning.
Just another Sunday? North Korea low key on Kim's birthday
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea marked Kim Jong Un's birthday on Sunday in a decidedly low-key manner.
Though the young leader's birthday is well-known throughout the country, it has yet to be celebrated with the kind of adulatory festivities that accompany the birthdays of his late grandfather and father. Pyongyang residents did what they do every second Sunday of the new year — joined in sports events.
Kim Jong Un, who is believed to be 33 or 34 and the world's youngest head of state, assumed power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in late 2011.
With the official period of mourning his father's death over and his own powerbase apparently solid, Kim presided over a once-in-a-generation party congress last May that was seen by many as something of a coronation and the beginning of the Kim Jong Un era.
But he has continued to keep a step or two behind his predecessors in the country's intense cult of personality. Kim's grandfather, "eternal president" Kim Il Sung, and Kim Jong Il statues and portraits are found in virtually every public space or home. Their pins are worn over the hearts of every adult man and woman.
SeaWorld San Diego ending killer whale show
SAN DIEGO (AP) — SeaWorld San Diego is ending its long-running killer whale show after years of outcry and falling attendance prompted it to renounce theatrical orca displays.
The show that featured killer whales cavorting with trainers and leaping high out of the Shamu Stadium pool will have its final performances on Sunday.
This summer, the park will unveil a new attraction in the revamped pool. Orca Encounter is being billed as an educational experience that will show how killer whales eat, communicate and navigate.
The animals will still receive cues from trainers, however.
"You will still see a whale leaping out of the water," Al Garver, a former orca trainer and vice president of zoological operations, told the San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2i2Mxo4 ). "We want to be able to demonstrate behaviors people would see in the wild with the killer whales and their abilities as a top predator in the sea. The vast majority of behaviors people have seen in our shows will be very suitable for demonstrating that."
Columnist Nat Hentoff dies at 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Nat Hentoff, an eclectic columnist, critic, novelist and agitator dedicated to music, free expression and defying the party line, died Saturday at age 91.
His son, Tom Hentoff, said his father died from natural causes at his Manhattan apartment.
Schooled in the classics and the stories he heard from Duke Ellington and other jazz greats, Nat Hentoff enjoyed a diverse and iconoclastic career, basking in "the freedom to be infuriating on a myriad of subjects."
He was a bearded, scholarly figure, a kind of secular rabbi, as likely to write a column about fiddler Bob Wills as a dissection of the Patriot Act, to have his name appear in the liberal Village Voice as the far-right WorldNetDaily.com, where his column last appeared in August 2016.
Ellington, Charlie Parker, Malcolm X and I.F. Stone were among his friends and acquaintances. He wrote liner notes for records by Aretha Franklin, Max Roach and Ray Charles and was the first non-musician named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment of the Arts. He also received honors from the American Bar Association, the National Press Foundation, and, because of his opposition to abortion, the Human Life Foundation.
Sleep, mom time and English rock on menu for Globe nominees
LOS ANGELES (AP) — On this Golden Globes day, some nominees will be sleeping in, a few will be hanging with their moms, and one will be partying like it's 1975.
A rough estimate of about 100 nominees made at least brief appearances Saturday at the annual BAFTA Tea Party, an afternoon-before tradition hosted by the Los Angeles chapter of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.
This year's attendees include principals from such nominated favorites as the movie musical "La La Land" (leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle), the French-language big-screen thriller "Elle" (star Isabelle Huppert, director Paul Verhoeven) and the TV-dramedy smash "This is Us," including ensemble members Justin Hartley and nominee Chrissy Metz, the latter saying she'd be cranking tunes Globes morning.
"I'm obsessed right now with a band called The 1975," Metz revealed, referring to the English pop-rock band. "And (I) just like chilling."
Relatively speaking, Metz's morning will be crazy compared to that of actor Riz Ahmed, nominated for his lead performance on HBO's limited series, "The Night Of."
Richardson shows the flash in Seattle's romp of Detroit
SEATTLE (AP) — With the emergence of Doug Baldwin, the arrival of Tyler Lockett and a list of injuries that slowed his development, Paul Richardson was seemingly forgotten as one of the pass catching options for the Seattle Seahawks.
He won't be overlooked any more. Not after Saturday night.
Richardson's acrobatic 2-yard touchdown reception was the beginning of Seattle's 26-6 romp over Detroit in the NFC wild card game on Saturday night, sending the Seahawks into an anticipated matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
If Richardson can continue to be this involved in the offense it adds an element that was feared lost when Lockett suffered a broken right leg in a Week 16 loss to Arizona. Lockett was the one who could help push the ball downfield and stretch a defense.
Richardson has the speed to fill that role. Against the Lions he showed the capability of making the catches when called upon.
