Her foster dog had cancer, but she never gave up hope. Now, the dog is healthy.

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012 Pause

1:33 Watch Gabryelle Francois perform her winning Martin Luther King Jr. essay.

0:49 Gene Gallo reflects on the loss of his wife

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame