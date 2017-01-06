NC man arrested on felony hacking charge is expected to plead guilty

1:28 Shooting reported at Ft. Lauderdale airport Pause

1:45 From St. Louis stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

0:49 Gene Gallo reflects on the loss of his wife

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet