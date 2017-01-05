No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

This video provided by Riley Elguezabal shows how the folks at Ricochet Home Consignment in Boise took care of the snow that had piled up in their parking lot.
Provided by Riley Elguezabal

Woman saves neighbor's 80-pound mastiff in Christmas day fire

Kathleen Peters Talks about saving her neighbor's dog from a Christmas morning fire at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park in Burton. “I don’t know how I did it. I think it was adrenaline that allowed me to pick him up,” Peters said about how she was able to lift and carry the more than 80-pound American Bandogge Mastiff.

Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, addiction to prescription opioid painkillers is real. Of the 21.5 million Americans 12 or older who had a substance use disorder in 2014, 1.9 million had a substance use disorder involving prescription pain pills.

