Family sues ex-police officer for $5 million for excessive force at pool party

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students