AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Top US intelligence officials to testify on Russian hacking
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. intelligence officials face questions at a Senate hearing that will be dominated by the intelligence community's assessment that Russia meddled in the presidential election to help Donald Trump win.
The Armed Services Committee's cyber threats hearing on Thursday comes a day before the president-elect is to be briefed by the CIA and FBI directors — along with the director of national intelligence — on the investigation into Russia's alleged hacking efforts. Trump has been deeply critical of their findings, even appearing to back controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's contention that Russia did not provide him with hacked Democratic emails.
The committee's session is the first in a series aimed at investigating purported Russian cyber-attacks against U.S. interests and developing defenses sturdy enough to blunt future intrusions.
"We will obviously be talking about the hacking, but the main thing is the whole issue of cybersecurity," the committee's Republican chairman, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, said ahead of the hearing. "Right now we have no policy, no strategy to counter cyberattacks."
Slated to appear before the Armed Services Committee are James Clapper, the national intelligence director; Marcel Lettre, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence; and Adm. Michael Rogers, National Security Agency chief and the top officer at the U.S. Cyber Command.
---
Analysis: Health care battle could decide balance of power
WASHINGTON (AP) — The messaging battle is over on repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's health care law, and the balance of power in Washington may be at stake.
Democrats believe they already lost the public opinion fight over the law once, when they pushed through the Affordable Care Act in the first place, and Republicans grabbed hold of the issue to drive Democrats into the minority. Democrats are determined that this time, they'll come out on top.
For their part, Republicans are painfully aware that they're embarking upon the task of repealing and replacing the complex law at their peril. If Democrats get their way, the GOP will own every problem and complication that results from the re-work, and there are certain to be many.
For both sides, the repeal-and-replace fight represents a risky and unexpected do-over nearly seven years after Democratic majorities in the House and Senate passed the law on a party-line vote. A voter backlash helped send Democrats into the minority in the House in the 2010 midterms, and Republicans have been using the issue to political benefit ever since. In November's elections, Donald Trump and GOP House and Senate candidates ran on promises to repeal the law and replace it with something better.
Now, Democrats have a chance to fight the messaging war anew, even as they continue to champion the health care law as good policy that's helped the country. And Republicans, who've had political success attacking the law without offering a unified solution of their own, have a chance to present their ideas and make policy, but risk giving away their political advantage if they become the ones voters blame for problems in the health system.
---
---
Chicago police investigate video beating
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said Wednesday that they're investigating a video circulating on social media that shows several people beating a man at a residence.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference that four suspects, two males and two females, are in custody. Formal charges have not been filed.
The victim, who has "mental health challenges," is recovering, Johnson said.
He also called the video "sickening," and Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said the suspects made "stupid decisions."
While police officials did not confirm the races of the suspects or victim, video from Chicago media outlets appeared to show someone off-camera using profanities about "white people" and President-elect Donald Trump.
---
'Daddy's dead?' Chilling 911 call played in church case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — For about 20 harrowing minutes, Jennifer Pinckney huddled under a desk with her 6-year-old daughter, her hand clasped over the girl's mouth to keep her quiet as Dylann Roof opened fire. Not knowing for certain if the danger had passed, Pinckney dialed 911 and breathlessly told an operator she had heard shots inside Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.
"I think there's been a shooting. I'm in the closet, under a desk," Pinckney told the operator. "Please hurry."
The conversation was played in court Wednesday for jurors considering whether Roof should be sentenced to death or life in prison. Roof, who is representing himself, hasn't put up any fight for his life, saying he doesn't plan on calling witnesses, and he has not cross-examined anyone.
In the tape, Pinckney is heard trying to comfort her daughter Malana, a precocious child who had been watching cartoons in her father's office as he participated in Bible study in the room next door on the night of June 17, 2015.
"Daddy's dead?" Malana is heard asking her mother on the 911 call.
---
Turkish anti-terror police conduct more raids in club probe
ISTANBUL (AP) — Police on Thursday conducted more raids in their hunt for the gunman that killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, detaining several people at a housing complex in the city's outskirts, the state-run news agency reported.
Anadolu Agency said gendarmerie police and special operations teams conducted raids in the Silivri district, detaining an undisclosed number of people from China's Muslim Uighur community. The report said that those rounded up were suspected of "aiding and abetting" the gunman.
At least 39 other people — including 11 women — are already in custody over suspected links to the attack on Istanbul's upscale Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre, saying it was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria. Most of the victims of the attack were foreigners from the Middle East.
The government says the gunman, who reportedly escaped in a taxi, has been identified but authorities haven't revealed his name. Turkish media have widely published images of the suspect, including a selfie video filmed at Istanbul's Taksim Square.
---
Israeli arrested for threatening convicted soldier's judges
JERUSALEM (AP) — Police have arrested an Israeli man for inciting against military judges who convicted a soldier for manslaughter over the fatal shooting of a badly wounded Palestinian attacker.
Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says Thursday the arrest came after a threatening Facebook post. She says police will act against those inciting to violence against public officials.
The rare conviction of a soldier for operational conduct has deeply divided Israel and led to an unprecedented campaign in support of Sgt. Elor Azaria and against the military establishment, long the country's most admired body.
In protests outside the courtroom, demonstrators chanted veiled death threats against military chief Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, who supported charging the soldier. The trial's three military judges and the lead prosecutor have also faced threats and have been assigned bodyguards.
---
Wet, winter storms pummel West; headed for Rockies
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Much of Northern California and the Sierra Nevada braced for potential flooding into the weekend as a winter storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow around Lake Tahoe made its way toward Utah and the Rockies.
Stiff winds toppled a towering evergreen tree into an Oregon home, killing an 8-year-old girl, while blizzard conditions closed major highways and triggered a small avalanche in the Sierra on Wednesday as wet, windy storms pummeled much of the West.
The child, Zaylee Schlect, was the daughter of a volunteer firefighter who was working during the storm that downed trees throughout the state on Tuesday night. She was killed in Otis, a town near the coast. Others inside the home were uninjured, authorities said.
Another foot of snow was expected early Thursday in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe, where more than 2 feet fell Tuesday through Wednesday, snarling traffic.
Flash flood watches were issued for most of the Sierra along the Nevada-California line, where the National Weather Service said the potential for another 6 to 12 inches of rain would create serious flooding concerns into the weekend.
---
Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmers into action
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Days after Donald Trump won the White House vowing to deport millions of people in the country illegally and fortify the Mexican border, California farmer Kevin Herman ordered nearly $600,000 in new equipment, cutting the number of workers he'll need starting with the next harvest.
Herman, who grows figs, persimmons and almonds in the nation's most productive farming state, said Trump's comments pushed him to make the purchase, larger than he would have otherwise.
"No doubt about it," Herman said. "I probably wouldn't have spent as much or bought as much machinery as I did."
Others in California's farming industry say Trump's tough campaign talk targeting immigrants in the country illegally — including a vast number of farmworkers — spurred them into action, too.
They're calling on congressional representatives to educate the incoming president on the workforce it takes to feed the country, and they're assuring workers they'll protect them.
---
Uprooted by war, fearing troops, Myanmar girls learn karate
JE YANG, Myanmar (AP) — Every afternoon, dozens of teenage girls at the school for displaced children line up on the grounds, dressed in white uniforms with belts of various colors: yellow, blue, white. They kick high and jump with glee before settling into their exercises, shouting in Japanese as they punch into the air.
The reason many of these girls are in this class is sobering: They want protection from their own country's military.
Mostly between 13 and 16, they have lost their homes, and in some cases their families, to the long-running civil war in Myanmar's Kachin state — a war in which soldiers have been repeatedly accused of raping girls and women, but rarely prosecuted. This karate class offers some small sense of power to the vulnerable.
"For all the girls, we teach them how to protect themselves when someone tries to sexually assault them and how to fight back," instructor Hkun Naw said. "Basically teaching the girls to make themselves safe.
"We wanted to make sure all the internally displaced children have the right to do something that gives them joy, and to be confident."
