AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebok Live Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

2:46 Making peppermint candy

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

2:28 Manatee County Animal Services welcomes first onsite vet