Winter storms pummel West; Oregon girl killed

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet Pause

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night