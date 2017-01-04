Volcano in Alaska island chain erupts again _ briefly

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser Pause

3:31 'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:56 Outgoing Manatee Sheriff Brad Steube talks quiet phone line, retirement

2:46 Making peppermint candy

2:44 City of Bradenton to offer transgender transitional services to employees

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

2:22 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year T.C. Smith discusses the honor