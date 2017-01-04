What's up next in the federal trial of Dylann Roof?

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Pause

3:31 'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff

2:22 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year T.C. Smith discusses the honor

0:41 Making of the All-Area Football Team Photo/Video Shoot

3:00 What Tarique Milton meant to the Manatee offense this season.

2:35 Bradenton Herald All-Area Football Defense

2:08 Football defense Player of the Year Tyrone Collins discusses his season

2:28 Manatee County Animal Services welcomes first onsite vet

0:56 Outgoing Manatee Sheriff Brad Steube talks quiet phone line, retirement