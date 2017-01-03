Sales soar for Carrie Fisher, George Michael after unexpected deaths

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?' Pause

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

3:31 'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:22 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year T.C. Smith discusses the honor

0:56 Outgoing Manatee Sheriff Brad Steube talks quiet phone line, retirement

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote