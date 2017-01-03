Police officer seen on video slamming a student to the ground is placed on leave

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal Pause

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

3:31 'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff

1:17 Samoset Neighborhood Association looks to 2017 for continued improvements

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:56 Outgoing Manatee Sheriff Brad Steube talks quiet phone line, retirement

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location