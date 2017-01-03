Pit bull put down after attacking owners when they tried to put a sweater on him

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre Pause

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:39 Bradenton officials take oath of office

1:17 Samoset Neighborhood Association looks to 2017 for continued improvements