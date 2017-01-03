Pit bull put down after attacking owners when they tried to put a sweater on him

A dog in Florida, who made national headlines for attacking his owners after they attempted to put a sweater on him, has been put down, according to Hillsborough County officials.
The dog was put down because he was considered a public risk and he suffered stab wounds in the original incident, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Scarface, a pit bull mix, bit 52-year-old owner Brenda Guerrero during the incident on Friday, sending her to the hospital. Her husband Ismael and their son, 22-year-old Antoine Harris, tried to stop the attack. Eventually, Harris stabbed the dog in the head and neck.
Officers used a stun gun, a tranquilizer gun, a bean bag gun and eventually a “catch pole,” to subdue the dog, according to WFTS in Tampa.
Brenda Guerrero is expected to recover, according to Fox 13 in Tampa.
