Driver lost for 4 days with her great-grandchild may have been confused by detours

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:55 Woman saves neighbor's 80-pound mastiff in Christmas day fire

0:56 Outgoing Manatee Sheriff Brad Steube talks quiet phone line, retirement

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:17 Samoset Neighborhood Association looks to 2017 for continued improvements

3:31 'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

3:03 Talkback: Mark Young talks about Vice Mayor Gene Gallo's tragic loss of his wife