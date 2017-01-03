Republicans primed for push to dismantle Obama's policies

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:03 Talkback: Mark Young talks about Vice Mayor Gene Gallo's tragic loss of his wife

2:15 The zany 9th Annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge

1:17 Samoset Neighborhood Association looks to 2017 for continued improvements

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county

2:44 City of Bradenton to offer transgender transitional services to employees

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested