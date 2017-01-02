They tried to put a sweater on Scarface. Scarface sent them to the hospital

3:03 Talkback: Mark Young talks about Vice Mayor Gene Gallo's tragic loss of his wife Pause

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

2:15 The zany 9th Annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge

1:17 Samoset Neighborhood Association looks to 2017 for continued improvements