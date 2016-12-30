Wyoming, Nevada propose tightening rules that have allowed foreigners to hide money

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre Pause

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:56 Manatee County Beach Management Program