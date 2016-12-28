Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher’s mom, rushed to hospital, reports say

Actress Debbie Reynolds, the mother of Carrie Fisher, was taken to the hospital Wednesday for a medical emergency one day after her daughter’s death, according to multiple media reports.
The Los Angeles Times reported and NBC News Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital with possible breathing problems. TMZ reported Reynolds suffered a possible stroke. E! News reported Reynolds was in fair to serious condition.
Reynolds has had a long acting career, with highlights such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Singing Nun.” Reynolds was nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” She won a humanitarian award from the academy in 2016.
Reynolds has appeared in more than 80 films and television shows in a career that started in 1948.
The 60-year-old Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.
In an interview in November with NPR, Fisher said he mother had suffered two strokes and pneumonia in 2016. She also stopped breathing at one point, Fisher said, but she added that Reynolds was “fully back.”
Comments