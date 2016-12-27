Israel plans more settlements; Abbas looks to Paris summit

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast