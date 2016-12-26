Epidemic of mall brawls spreads across country on day after Christmas

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game. Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee