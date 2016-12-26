Professor says ‘white genocide’ tweet was satire; school calls it ‘reprehensible’

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds Pause

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county

0:51 Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish