Conservatives claim mainstream media has its own fake news problem

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels Pause

4:37 Secret Santa inspires kindness during sleigh ride in Independence

1:00 Those with nowhere else to turn look to Salvation Army on Christmas

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

0:25 Desmond Blue making best of football second chance