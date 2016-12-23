Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

Cellphone video shows a situation escalating and raises questions about the interaction with Fort Worth Police.
Porsha Craver

National

Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, addiction to prescription opioid painkillers is real. Of the 21.5 million Americans 12 or older who had a substance use disorder in 2014, 1.9 million had a substance use disorder involving prescription pain pills.

National

History of NORAD tracking Santa

It started with a single phone call in 1955 and NORAD's tradition of tracking Santa began. Using cutting edge technology to provide real time updates on Santa's yuletide journey, NORAD keeps watch and brings a little magic to your holiday season. Visit www.noradsanta.org to learn more.

National

'Tis the ugly sweater season

'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. And once again, the fad of donning these woven creations is keeping newspeople and celebrities cozy with laughs through the holidays. Enjoy some of the good, the bad, and the ugly sweater moments of 2016.

National

How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.

Nation & World Videos