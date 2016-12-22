Safety alert issued for Fort Worth police after threat over viral video

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested Pause

2:21 Bernie Cheeseman named Manatee County government 2016 Employee of the Year

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

0:51 Watch Yellowstone National Park's Old Faithful erupt on first day of winter

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

4:52 Woman who lost hands after robbery gets unexpected Christmas gift

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

4:16 Kansas police arrest The Grinch in Christmas parody