Nothing went right at this live Nativity – and the meaning of Christmas was revealed

0:51 Watch Yellowstone National Park's Old Faithful erupt on first day of winter Pause

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

4:52 Woman who lost hands after robbery gets unexpected Christmas gift

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

4:16 Kansas police arrest The Grinch in Christmas parody

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks